Covid leaves 80,000 tourists stranded in “China’s Hawaii”

Following the announcement of lockdown procedures by the government to contain an outbreak of Covid-19, some 80,000 tourists are stranded in Sanya, a well-known resort city on China’s tropical Hainan island.

Beginning early on Saturday morning, authorities said, public transportation was prohibited and there were restrictions on people’s movements throughout the city. Tourists who get stuck have to stay for seven days and pass five Covid-19 exams before they may go.

Around 80,000 tourists, according to deputy mayor He Shigang on Friday, were still present in the city. Sanya residents and visitors who have been there since July 23 are not permitted to leave Hainan province after 6 p.m. local time on Saturday, according to the provincial government.

The limitations go into effect during the busiest time of year for visitors to the island province, which is known as China’s Hawaii for its white-sand beaches, lush woods, and upscale hotels.

According to data from flight tracking website Variflight, almost 80% of flights out of Sanya were cancelled on Saturday. Sanya had no outgoing trains, according to state television station CCTV on Saturday.

A deserted boulevard in Sanya, “China’s Hawaii,” when Covid lockdown measures are implemented on August 6.

During a press conference on Saturday afternoon, Sanya officials acknowledged the inconvenience to travellers and promised to do their best to address any problems that may arise, including streamlining cancellation procedures for travel reservations and providing discounted hotel rates for travellers who become stranded in Sanya.

According to municipal officials, the city was divided into high- and medium-risk areas, with different control methods based on the danger level. However, “static management”—a formal term used to describe the implementation of lockdown measures—was thought to apply to the entire city.

