Deepika Padukone has been a popular actress for over 15 years. In her remarkable career, the actress has appeared in Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat, as well as Chhapaak, Finding Fanny, and Piku. The actress recently attended a Gem & Jewelry Export Promotion Council/World Gold Council event. She and her sister Anisha Padukone were Chief Guests.

The 36-year-old actress stated her performance in Shoojit Sircar’s Piku is significant. Padukone portrays Piku Banerjee in the 2015 slice-of-life drama alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan Khan. The Padmaavat actress and her golfer sister connect to Piku. “That film’s vibe was exceptional. Anisha and I are Piku-aged. Piku’s special. This is a popular movie. My current life stage is my favourite (character),” Padukone stated.

The actress claimed everyone gave their best throughout filming. “I knew I’d be opposite these two fantastic guys, but what makes for great teamwork is when you’re not competing with your co-stars and are truly involved in delivering a good narrative. That’s what we’re there to accomplish.”

Deepika will next be seen in Pathaan, directed by Sidharth Anand. Her other projects include Sidharth Anand’s Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor, Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, and a cross-cultural Hollywood picture.