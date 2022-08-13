FBI removed 11 sets of secret materials from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence

According to court documents that were unsealed and made public, the Justice Department removed 11 sets of classified documents from the Mar-a-Lago residence of former President Donald Trump

According to court documents that were unsealed and made public on Friday, the Justice Department removed 11 sets of classified documents from the Mar-a-Lago residence of former President Donald Trump this week while carrying out a search warrant for the potential Espionage Act violations and other crimes.

One of the highest levels of classification, “top secret/SCI,” is indicated on the property receipt for Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, which was also made public on Friday.

According to the search warrant, the Justice Department is looking at three federal offenses as part of its investigation: espionage act violations, justiciable obstruction of justice, and criminal handling of government records. The inclusion of the crimes shows that the Justice Department has a basis for investigating them while conducting the search for evidence. As of this now, no one is facing any criminal charges.

The warrant paperwork did not specify the nature of these top-secret documents, but it did state that only one set, labeled “top secret/SCI,” was confiscated by federal authorities.

According to court records, agents also stole four sets of “top secret,” three sets of “secret,” and three sets of “confidential” information. The released search warrant reveals that the FBI gathered more than 20 boxes in all, as well as photo albums, sets of top-secret government documents, and at least one handwritten message.

The search, a phase of a national security inquiry that involved gathering evidence, started an exceptional week that has now come to an end.

