Former White House pastry chef Roland Mesnier passes away at the age of 78

The French-born White House pastry chef Roland Mesnier, who created treats for five US presidents, passed away at the age of 78.

Mesnier was initially hired in 1979 during the administration of Jimmy Carter and retired in 2004 under that of George W. Bush.

The White House Historical Association stated on its website that he passed away on Friday “after a brief illness.” During his 27 years at the White House, Mesnier reportedly claimed that he never served the same dish twice.

Prior to working at the White House, Mesnier established his reputation in prestigious hotels in Bermuda, Hamburg, London, and Paris after beginning his career in a small French rural restaurant.

He supposedly won Rosalynn Carter’s favor by promising to concentrate on healthier treats like fruit, and she hired him as a result.

Hillary Clinton, a former first lady, tweeted, “I have such lovely memories of Chef Mesnier.”

Mesnier’s “passion, commitment, and love for his job will always be recognized,” according to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute.

Mesnier claimed he wanted to offer people residing in the White House a moment of fleeting solace.

He once told the Canadian Press, “If I could take away that pressure for five minutes, then I did my job.”

“To make the first family smile was my job in the White House,” the speaker said.

