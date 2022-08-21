Hotel attack in Mogadishu: Somali forces break the siege

Somali authorities have ended the siege at an elite hotel in the capital city of Mogadishu after an attack by unknown gunmen left at least 20 people dead.

According to the police, Somali authorities have ended the siege at an elite hotel in the capital city of Mogadishu after an attack by unknown gunmen left at least 20 people dead.

Since Friday night, when the gunmen attacked the Hayat Hotel in response to gunfire and huge explosions nearby, Somali security forces have been working to cleanse the structure of militants.

Haji reported on Saturday that many fighters had taken hostages and were firing at the security personnel from inside the hotel.

According to Haji, the attackers had used the hostages “as human shields,” which had slowed police efforts to terminate the “terrorist siege.” According to him, the police cleared the first and top floors first, leaving the gunmen to hold out on the middle two stories.

Maj. Hassan Dahir, a police officer, and two security personnel, including Mogadishu’s intelligence chief Muhidin Mohamed, were hurt in the assault.

In a statement published on one of its connected internet sites, the terrorist organisation Al-Shabaab, which has ties to Al Qaeda, claimed responsibility for the attack and said that its forces were able to take control of the hotel after blowing their way inside.

13 Al-Shabaab members were recently killed by a US attack, according to a statement made earlier this week by US Africa Command. Whether the attack on Friday was related to that strike is unknown.

The US State Department said it “strongly condemns the Al-Shabaab attack at the Hayat Hotel”.

“We express our heartfelt condolences to the families who lost loved ones, wish a full recovery to those injured, and commend Somalia’s security forces,” spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

“The United States remains steadfast in our support of Somali and African Union-led efforts to counter terrorism and build a secure and prosperous future for the people of Somalia,” he added.

US President Joe Biden made the decision to transfer soldiers to Somalia in May to assist the regional administration and fight Al-Shabaab. The action overturned Donald Trump’s order to withdraw all US soldiers from the nation.

