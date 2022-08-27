Hungary will receive two nuclear reactors from Russia

The two new reactors will be built in Hungary, according to the country’s foreign minister, by the Russian nuclear power corporation Rosatom.

The existing Paks nuclear facility will be expanded as part of the 2014 agreement made between Russia and the EU state.

The EU has not imposed sanctions on Russia’s nuclear sector as a result of its brutal invasion of Ukraine.

Hungary hasn’t always backed efforts to isolate and punish its exports of gas and oil. Currently, 40% of Hungary’s electricity is produced at the Paks facility.

Peter Szijjarto, the foreign minister, wrote on Facebook, “Let the building start!”

The nuclear power plant’s capacity, which is now represented by four reactors built by the Soviet Union, would more than double with the addition of the two new reactors.

According to the news agency, Mr. Szijjarto stated in a Facebook post, “This is a huge step, an important milestone.”

“In this way, we will guarantee long-term energy security for Hungary and safeguard Hungarians from sharp fluctuations in energy prices.”

He continued by saying that the nuclear reactors might be operational by 2030. Russia is principally responsible for funding the contentious €12.5 billion ($12.4 billion; £10.6 billion) project.

Many EU nations have been working to reduce their reliance on Russian energy supply in the wake of the conflict in Ukraine.

