FBI discovered 184 secret files in cartons that Trump had returned

Esmeralda Upton of Plano, Texas, charged with misdemeanor assault and terroristic threats.

She was caught on video hurling racist abuse at a group of women of South Asian descent.

Upton also appears to repeatedly strike one of the women, who is filming the incident.

Advertisement

On Friday, a redacted version of the FBI affidavit. It had been used to support the search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort was made public. This document detailed the federal government’s attempts to collect sensitive papers, including top-secret information.

The 36-page affidavit said that after a preliminary inspection of the 15 boxes. Trump returned the boxes to the National Archives from his Florida property in January. FBI agents “discovered papers with classified markings in fourteen of the FIFTEEN BOXES.” Much of the affidavit was heavily redacted.

Also Read FBI unable to make Alec Baldwin’s “Rust” gun fire? Alec Baldwin's Rust pistol have brought the FBI inquiry to a conclusion....

Agents discovered 184 distinct documents that had classification markings, according to the document, which had around 20 pages of full redactions. According to the affidavit, 92 documents were marked “secret,” 67 documents were tagged “confidential,” and 25 documents were marked “TOP SECRET.” The affidavit claims that agents saw markings that identified different control systems intended to safeguard different kinds of sensitive information, including markings that identify intelligence gathered by “clandestine human sources,” such as a report from a CIA officer or a member of the Defense Intelligence Agency.

The FBI affidavit was made public after U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart decided on Thursday that the document may be opened following the submission of requested redactions by the Department of Justice.

Reinhart decided that the affidavit offered probable cause and authorised the warrant that gave federal investigators permission to examine Trump’s Florida home on August 8. This week, Reinhart stated that he had “probable cause” to believe that Mar-a-Lago would contain evidence of numerous federal offences and that he “was — and am — persuaded that the facts sworn by the affiant are reliable.”

Advertisement

Also Read Angelina Jolie an dher son visited Universal Studios amid FBI lawsuit Angelina Jolie and her 14-year-old son visited Universal Studios. The pair were...