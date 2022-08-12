Meghan Markle & Prince Harry could get ride of negative attention.

Tom Sykes believes Meghan and Harry have a perfect opportunity to regain the public’s affection with this memoir.

Harry and Meghan sat down with Oprah Winfrey to talk about their decision to resign from their positions as senior royals.

Advertisement

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry could get ride of negative attention. With their impending memoir, Meghan and Harry might be able to stop their rising animosity.

The Duke of Sussex will atone for all the “negative” attention when he publishes a book on his life before the end of this year.

Tom Sykes, The Daily Beast’s royal correspondent, believes Meghan and Harry have a perfect opportunity to regain the public’s affection with this memoir.

They have the chance to shed their “kind of looking furious and resentful [image] in the Oprah interview.”

Added him: “I do believe that they didn’t turn out particularly well in the end, even if it was treated differently in the UK than it was in America.

They failed to hit the royals with the fatal blow. Mr. Sykes added: “The accounts of who said what and when they said it were somewhat contradictory.

Advertisement

Oprah, in my opinion, didn’t properly question it. Added him: “I therefore believed that altogether they weren’t very successful.

“I believe that Harry’s excuse of poverty received very little sympathy from the public. I found that to be a very strange thing for him to do.

In 2021, Harry and Meghan sat down with Oprah Winfrey to talk about their decision to resign from their positions as senior royals. The Duchess accused the royal family of making racial remarks about her son Archie during the interview.

Also Read Meghan Markle against inviting “incredible abuse” from world Meghan Markle against inviting “incredible abuse” from the world. She discussed the...