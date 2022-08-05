The actor has worked for three decades and will release three films in 2023.

SRK isn’t active on social media or in public.

Shah Rukh Khan was seen dancing to Pav Dharia’s Na Ja on Friday.

Shahrukh Khan, regarded as the “Baadshah of Bollywood,” is a popular actor. The actor has worked for three decades and will release three films in 2023. He’s a great actor and a smart, good-words person. A flashback video of the actor dancing to Na Ja went viral.

SRK isn’t active on social media or in public. Fans like his viral online stuff. Shah Rukh Khan was seen dancing to Pav Dharia’s Na Ja on Friday. Shah Rukh, wore a black T-shirt, timed his hook movements to the words. Badshah and his choreographer danced to a Punjabi tune. The video was taken on the set of SRK’s 2018 film Zero.

Last seen in Zero with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. After a 4-year break, he’s returning with three huge films: Pathaan, directed by Sidharth Anand and co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Jawan, directed by Atlee and co-starring Nayanthara, and Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani and co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu. Suhana Khan will debut in Zoya Akhtar’s 2023 feature The Archies.

