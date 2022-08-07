Since its withdrawal from the 2.3 million-person Gaza Strip in 2005, Israeli forces have attacked Gaza on numerous occasions, as seen in the list below

Since its withdrawal from the 2.3 million-person Gaza Strip in 2005, Israeli forces have attacked Gaza on numerous occasions, as seen in the list below:

August 2005 – 38 years after Egypt surrendered, Israeli forces withdraw from Gaza, relinquishing settlements and handing over power to the Palestinian Authority.

January 2006 – A Palestinian legislative election results in a majority of seats being won by the armed organization Hamas.

June 2006 – Following the kidnapping of Israeli army recruit Gilad Shalit by Hamas in a cross-border operation from Gaza, Israel launched airstrikes and ground incursions.

December 2008 – After rockets were fired toward the Israeli town of Sderot in the south, Israel began a 22-day military offensive in Gaza. Before a truce is reached, some 1,400 Palestinians and 13 Israelis are murdered.

November 2012 – Ahmad Jabari, the military chief of staff for Hamas, is killed by Israel. This is followed by eight days of Israeli airstrikes on Palestine.

July-August 2014 – The kidnapping and murder of three Israeli youths by Hamas spark a seven-week conflict that results in the deaths of 73 Israelis, 67 troops, and more than 2,100 Palestinians in Gaza.

March 2018 – Israeli troops gunfire to disperse Palestinian protesters after they start to gather near the gated border between Gaza and Israel. After several months of rallies, there have been more than 170 Palestinian deaths, which has led to clashes between Israeli troops and Hamas.

May 2021 – After weeks of unrest during the Ramadan holy month for Muslims, Israeli security forces injure hundreds of Palestinians at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem. Israel’s security troops were required to leave the compound, according to Hamas. In retaliation for what it claimed were rocket launches from Gaza, Israel conducted airstrikes on that territory. At least 260 civilians in Gaza and 13 in Israel were killed during the 11-day conflict.

August 2022 – More than 30 Palestinians were murdered in recent airstrikes by Israeli aircraft, including women and children. In retaliation, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, whose two commanders were killed in the airstrikes, launches many rockets toward Israel.

