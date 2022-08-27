Turkish singer Gulsen was detained for a joke about religious schools

Gulsen, a Turkish musician, was detained and charged with inciting hatred after making a joke about religious schools.

Gulsen, a Turkish musician, was detained and charged with inciting hatred after making a joke about religious schools.

The singer made light of the “perversion” of one of her band members in April by joking that he had been to one.

Even though the statements were made years ago, they suddenly gained popularity online and came under fire from conservative groups.

Critics claim that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made the arrest in an effort to increase his support before the elections the following year.

Gulsen, who is known as Turkey’s Madonna, apologised on social media before being detained and claimed people trying to “polarise society” had taken offence to her statements.

The singer apologised to “everyone who was hurt,” writing on Twitter and Instagram that she was “defending the freedom of expression” with her “joke between coworkers” and that she “sincerely regrets any offence caused.”

Until her trial, she is being detained.

President Erdogan attended one of the country’s first Imam Hatip religious schools, which were established by the state to train young men to become imams and speakers. President Erdogan’s AK Party first came to power about 20 years ago.

The institutions have also been attended by several other members of government.

Many Twitter users criticised Gulsen’s detention, and some compared it to the fact that a theologian who recently advocated killing people who don’t pray went unpunished.

Popular rock band Mor ve Otesi frontman Harun Tekin claimed that a female artist was detained “for not dressing and talking like they [the government] ordered.”

Feyza Altun, Gulsen’s attorney, claimed that the arrest was motivated by Gulsen’s stage attire, opinions, “defiant attitude,” and sympathy for LGBT people, claiming that the decision had “no legal basis.”

While others disagreed with Gulsen’s comments, many felt that her arrest went too far.

Nihal Bengisu Karaca, a conservative opposition journalist, stated, “I’m also a [graduate] of a religious high school.”

“I was also hurt by Gulsen’s insult.

“I showed my reaction by writing an article… But why is Gulsen being arrested? What’s the aim here?”

Others, however, hailed the arrest on social media for “setting a good example of what will happen to others who cross the line”

“Calling someone from a school, a football club or an ethnicity a ‘pervert’ is a hate crime,” columnist Fuat Ugur said.

Pro-government newspaper Yeni Safak ran the headline: “The clown crossed the line.”

