Twitter deactivates another Russian propaganda website in the EU and the UK

Twitter targeted the RIA Novosti, RIA Novosti Urgent Messages, RIA Novosti Sport, and Prime profiles in its recent sweep.

Russia prohibited Twitter as such in early March as part of the effort to suppress free speech and develop a censored information environment in the nation.

In 27 member states of the European Union and the United Kingdom, Twitter has blocked the Russian government’s propaganda outlet RIA Novosti.

Advertisement

Twitter targeted the RIA Novosti, RIA Novosti Urgent Messages, RIA Novosti Sport, and Prime profiles in its recent sweep.

Russia prohibited Twitter as such in early March as part of the effort to suppress free speech and develop a censored information environment in the nation.

The Russian propaganda broadcaster RT’s account was also blocked by the social media platform in April.

Also Read