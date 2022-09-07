Advertisement
A karaoke bar fire in Vietnam claims at least 14 people died

A karaoke bar fire in Vietnam claims at least 14 people died

A karaoke bar fire in Vietnam claims at least 14 people died

A karaoke bar fire in Vietnam

  • In southern Vietnam, close to Ho Chi Minh City, a massive fire at a karaoke complex resulted in at least 14 fatalities and numerous injuries.
  • Four people, according to local media, jumped to safety from the second and third floors.
  • North of the city in the Binh Duong province, the An Phu Karaoke Bar had a sizable edifice with 29 rooms.
In southern Vietnam, close to Ho Chi Minh City, a massive fire at a karaoke complex resulted in at least 14 fatalities and numerous injuries.

On Tuesday night, a fire broke out on the establishment’s top floor, trapping numerous clients inside of their rooms.

Four people, according to local media, jumped to safety from the second and third floors. Despite their injuries, they lived.

A few times after the alarm went off, firefighters arrived on the scene.

According to crews, it took little under an hour to put out the fire. The cause is still being determined by the investigators.

North of the city in the Binh Duong province, the An Phu Karaoke Bar had a sizable edifice with 29 rooms.

Local authorities said that there was a fire in around a third of the building. According to the source, it had many decorations and wooden furnishings.

In Vietnam, there have been other instances of karaoke bars catching fire. Three firefighters perished last month while attempting to put out a fire at a karaoke bar in the nation’s capital, Hanoi.

