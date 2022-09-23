Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
South Korea’s stalking rules after a murder in a subway in Seoul

South Korea’s stalking rules after a murder in a subway in Seoul

Articles
Advertisement
South Korea’s stalking rules after a murder in a subway in Seoul

South Korea’s

Advertisement
  • Seoul, a plaque bearing the phrase “Women Friendly Seoul” can be found outside the women’s lavatory at a train stop.
  • A young woman who worked at the station was viciously murdered last week inside the lavatory.
  • She had been stalked for years by the man who is thought to have killed her.
Advertisement

 In the capital of South Korea, Seoul, a plaque bearing the phrase “Women Friendly Seoul” can be found outside the women’s lavatory at a train stop.

The phrases, which were intended to reassure women of their safety, have taken on a fatal irony. A young woman who worked at the station was viciously murdered last week inside the lavatory. She had been stalked for years by the man who is thought to have killed her.

Since then, people of all ages have flocked to the wall beneath the inscription to vent their rage, fear, and sorrow, transforming it into a shrine of notes left as messages.

One of them reads, “I want to be alive at the conclusion of my workday.” Is it unreasonable to want that I have the safety to reject those I don’t like?

While looking over the texts, the mother of the teenage girl sobs. She wonders, now debating whether to let her daughter go to school by herself, “Where have we gone so wrong?”

Also Read

Japan will open its doors back up to foreign tourists
Japan will open its doors back up to foreign tourists

After having its borders blocked owing to the Covid epidemic for more...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
47 injured, 15 killed in Mexico bus tragedy
47 injured, 15 killed in Mexico bus tragedy
North Korea to boost nuclear warhead production
North Korea to boost nuclear warhead production
Gary McKee hits £1m goal after 365th run of 2022
Gary McKee hits £1m goal after 365th run of 2022
Avalanche kills a climber on a Scottish mountain
Avalanche kills a climber on a Scottish mountain
Norfolk village sinks beneath the water
Norfolk village sinks beneath the water
Meghan Markle's horoscope predicts a
Meghan Markle's horoscope predicts a "very fulfilling year"
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story