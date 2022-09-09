War in Ukraine: the US approves $2.6 billion in aid for allies and Ukraine

Nearly $2.7 billion (£2.3 billion) in additional aid has been approved by the US for Ukraine and its allies, including $675 million for weaponry to help Ukraine fight Russia.

At a gathering of numerous other ministers at the US air station in Ramstein, Germany, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin made the announcement about the armaments deal.

About $13 billion in military aid has already been committed by the US to Ukraine.

Advertisement

Nearly $2.7 billion (£2.3 billion) in additional aid has been approved by the US for Ukraine and its allies, including $675 million for weaponry to help Ukraine fight Russia.

At a gathering of numerous other ministers at the US air station in Ramstein, Germany, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin made the announcement about the armaments deal.

Howitzers, ammunition, Humvee cars, armoured ambulances, and anti-tank systems are among the humanitarian items. About $13 billion in military aid has already been committed by the US to Ukraine.

The Biden administration announced on Thursday that it had set aside $2 billion in investments for long-term support to strengthen the security of Ukraine and 18 of its neighbours, including both Nato members and non-members at risk from future Russian invasion. It promised to inform Congress of the aid strategy.

As his colleague asked Ukraine’s partners to pledge their support for the nation for as long as necessary and be ready to modify the type of support provided, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrived in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.

Mr. Blinken stated in Kyiv that the assistance will be given at a “pivotal” time in the conflict when Ukrainian actions against Russian soldiers “proved effective.”

Advertisement

Additionally, he vowed that the US and its allies would “continue to exercise that pressure” until the aggression stopped and Ukraine achieved complete independence.

Also Read Steve Bannon is accused of fraud in relation to a border wall fundraiser Bannon, 68, is charged with defrauding contributors during a fundraiser to support...