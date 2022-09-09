Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
War in Ukraine: the US approves $2.6 billion in aid for allies and Ukraine

War in Ukraine: the US approves $2.6 billion in aid for allies and Ukraine

Articles
Advertisement
War in Ukraine: the US approves $2.6 billion in aid for allies and Ukraine

the US approves $2.6 billion for Ukraine

Advertisement
  • Nearly $2.7 billion (£2.3 billion) in additional aid has been approved by the US for Ukraine and its allies, including $675 million for weaponry to help Ukraine fight Russia.
  • At a gathering of numerous other ministers at the US air station in Ramstein, Germany, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin made the announcement about the armaments deal.
  • About $13 billion in military aid has already been committed by the US to Ukraine.
Advertisement

Nearly $2.7 billion (£2.3 billion) in additional aid has been approved by the US for Ukraine and its allies, including $675 million for weaponry to help Ukraine fight Russia.

At a gathering of numerous other ministers at the US air station in Ramstein, Germany, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin made the announcement about the armaments deal.

Howitzers, ammunition, Humvee cars, armoured ambulances, and anti-tank systems are among the humanitarian items. About $13 billion in military aid has already been committed by the US to Ukraine.

The Biden administration announced on Thursday that it had set aside $2 billion in investments for long-term support to strengthen the security of Ukraine and 18 of its neighbours, including both Nato members and non-members at risk from future Russian invasion. It promised to inform Congress of the aid strategy.

As his colleague asked Ukraine’s partners to pledge their support for the nation for as long as necessary and be ready to modify the type of support provided, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrived in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.

Mr. Blinken stated in Kyiv that the assistance will be given at a “pivotal” time in the conflict when Ukrainian actions against Russian soldiers “proved effective.”

Advertisement

Additionally, he vowed that the US and its allies would “continue to exercise that pressure” until the aggression stopped and Ukraine achieved complete independence.

Also Read

Steve Bannon is accused of fraud in relation to a border wall fundraiser
Steve Bannon is accused of fraud in relation to a border wall fundraiser

Bannon, 68, is charged with defrauding contributors during a fundraiser to support...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story