China Covid: Beijing hit by restrictions before Congress

As Beijing is subject to rigorous security measures and COVID limitations in advance of a historic Communist Party meeting, frustration seems to be growing there.

Authorities have restricted entry to the city, keeping outbound deliveries, numerous tourists, and returning citizens.

Others had their freedom of movement limited or had to stay in quarantine.

An online outburst of rage has been provoked by it. Meanwhile, images of what appears to be a protest in public have gone viral.

Images and video depict two sizable protest banners spread out over a bridge in Beijing’s Haidian neighborhood.

One reading “No Covid test, please; we’re hungry. Without limitations, we want freedom. We want dignity; no lies. We want reform, not another Cultural Revolution. We want votes, not leaders. We can become citizens if we’re not slaves.”

The other urged locals to “strike at work and school, oust a dictator and national traitor Xi Jinping.”

Unidentified huge smoke plumes were visible on the bridge in video from the site, and a man could be heard shouting messages through a loudspeaker.

Authorities looked to have put an end to the protest quickly. There was no sign of it when a news crew returned to the scene, but there was clearly police present.

