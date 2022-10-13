Singapore imprisons the developer of OnlyFans after its first conviction

In the nation-first state’s prosecution of users of the adult-only platform, an OnlyFans developer was sentenced to prison and fined.

Titus Low was given a S$3,000 ($2,087) fine by a court on Wednesday for posting pornographic images and videos on the website.

In addition, he received a three-week prison term for violating a police order by accessing his account.

Advertisement

In the nation-first state’s prosecution of users of the adult-only platform, an OnlyFans developer was sentenced to prison and fined.

Titus Low was given a S$3,000 ($2,087) fine by a court on Wednesday for posting pornographic images and videos on the website.

In addition, he received a three-week prison term for violating a police order by accessing his account.

Concern over the criminal repercussions for OnlyFans creators in the conservative nation has been raised by the case.

It is prohibited in Singapore to engage in or benefit from a business that engages in the transmission of obscene materials via electronic means or to participate in such a business.

“For sure, this case has set [a] precedent, and other users will have to deal with the same risk of being on OnlyFans,” Low’s lawyer Kirpal Singh told the source.

Advertisement

“I think the message is quite clear that authorities are prepared to convict those who transmit explicit material not just on the OnlyFans platform but on the whole spectrum [of online areas].”

This year, other video producers who were concerned about their own potential criminal culpability contacted Mr. Singh, according to him.

Experts had before noted that prosecutions of these local content producers seem to occur exclusively when initiated by a third party.

The US-based firm, which lets subscribers purchase exclusive, frequently explicit content from “creators,” has been contacted by the reporters.

Also Read India: Supreme court judges conflict on wearing hijab in schools Due to conflicting opinions from two judges. India's Supreme Court has been...