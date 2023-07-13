Are police not pursuing Huw Edwards in “adultery pics” inquiry?

Two UK police departments are allegedly refraining from taking action against Huw Edwards over charges that he paid a teenager for “adultery pics” a day after the name of the BBC presenter at the center of the crisis over graphic pictures was made public.

The Metropolitan Police and South Wales Police investigated the accusations against the BBC broadcaster and concluded there was no evidence to support them.

Huw Edwards, a seasoned broadcaster, was recognized by Vicky Flind, his wife. He is charged with bribing a minor more than £35,000 in exchange for explicit photos.

She did note, though, that Edwards had recently been hospitalized for a significant mental health episode and will address the charges after his recovery.

“Huw is suffering from serious mental health issues. As is well documented, he has been treated for severe depression in recent years.”

“The events of the last few days have greatly worsened matters; he has suffered another serious episode and is now receiving inpatient hospital care, where he’ll stay for the foreseeable future.”

However, Edward has also been dealing with “yet more allegations of inappropriate behavior,” this time directed at his coworkers at the business.

The broadcaster allegedly sent them improper communications, according to two current colleagues and a former BBC employee.

According to a witness quoted by the BBC, the accused presenter sent them a flirty message that made fun of their appearance.

Another person informed the broadcaster that they believed the communications they received to be a power abuse.

The Metropolitan Police said that its specialized criminal command, “concluded their assessment and have determined there is no information to indicate that a criminal offence has been committed”.

The force communicated with BBC, the purported complainant, and their family “via another police force” before issuing the statement.

