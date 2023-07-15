Elon Musk aims to work with Twitter & Tesla through his xAI firm

The latest endeavor of Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and owner of Twitter, involves his artificial intelligence (AI) startup xAI collaborating with both companies to advance AI technologies.

Musk intends to leverage Tesla’s expertise in the “silicon front” and “AI software front” to expedite the development of self-driving capabilities. Additionally, he plans to utilize public tweets from Twitter to train xAI’s AI models, aiming to achieve artificial general intelligence (AGI) and establish an alternative to established players like Microsoft, Google, and OpenAI.

In a live audio session on Twitter Spaces, Musk criticized other AI companies for neglecting the risks associated with AI development for human safety. He emphasized the need for regulation in the AI field and shared his efforts to engage with government officials in the United States and China to highlight responsible AI development.

Musk acknowledged that xAI would employ Twitter data for training its AI systems, similar to practices employed by other companies. He expressed xAI’s objective to build AI systems and products that exhibit maximum curiosity and a keen interest in text, image, and video training.

Musk emphasized the importance of AI systems understanding the physical world beyond the confines of the Internet, and he believed that Tesla’s driving data could contribute significantly to this objective.

Regarding the collaboration between xAI and Tesla, Musk indicated that the specifics would be better addressed by Tesla itself. He highlighted Tesla’s customized silicon and underscored the significance of the company’s in-vehicle hardware, including Autopilot and Full Self-Driving capability, which relies on advanced driver assistance systems.

Musk’s xAI initiative aligns with his broader vision of revolutionizing AI development and achieving transformative advancements.

Through collaborations with Tesla and Twitter, he aims to overcome the limitations of existing AI models and create AI systems capable of problem-solving at a human level. However, Musk also acknowledged that the resulting AI language model might provide controversial answers as it would not be bound by being “politically correct.”

The potential partnership between xAI, Tesla, and Twitter signifies a significant stride forward in the advancement of AI technologies and underscores Musk’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation in this field.

