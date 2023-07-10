Pope Francis engraves the Church’s fate with new cardinals

Pope Francis announced on Sunday his decision to elevate 21 churchmen to the rank of cardinal, a move that will impact the group responsible for selecting his successor.

The consistory to install the new cardinals will take place on September 30, as disclosed by the 86-year-old pope during his noon prayer in St. Peter’s Square. This will be the ninth consistory organized by Pope Francis since he became the first pontiff from Latin America a decade ago.

The newly appointed cardinals represent various countries, including the United States, Italy, Argentina, Switzerland, South Africa, Spain, Colombia, South Sudan, Hong Kong, Poland, Malaysia, Tanzania, and Portugal. Eighteen of the 21 cardinals are under the age of 80 and will thus be eligible to participate in a future secret conclave to select the next pope.

Pope Francis has been intentional about increasing the representation of Asian and African cardinals, indicating a potential shift in the future leadership of the Church towards a more progressive and inclusive direction. The pope’s health will determine if he will appoint additional cardinals. After recovering from surgery for an abdominal hernia last month, he has upcoming visits to Portugal and Mongolia.

Three of the new cardinals, aged 80 or above, were named as a gesture of gratitude for their long-standing service to the Church. All cardinals, regardless of age, are allowed to participate in pre-conclave meetings to contribute their insights. Cardinals hold significant influence and are the pope’s closest advisors, though Pope Francis has encouraged them to reject a lavish lifestyle and instead prioritize serving the less fortunate.

Notable appointments include Argentine Archbishop Victor Manuel Fernandez, head of the Vatican’s doctrinal department, and Bishop Stephen Chow Sau-Yan of Hong Kong, who plays a crucial role in Catholic Church relations in communist China.

Archbishop Robert Francis Prevost, an American, was also appointed as head of the Vatican department responsible for assisting the pope in selecting new bishops.

