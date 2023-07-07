Sweden considers outlawing destruction of Holy Quran: minister

Sweden’s Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer has revealed that the government is examining the possibility of making the desecration of the Holy Quran or other religious books illegal in light of recent incidents that have allegedly “damaged” the country’s security.

The outrage was sparked when an individual, who had migrated from Iraq to Sweden, burned pages of the Holy Quran outside a mosque in Stockholm on the first day of Eid ul Adha. This act drew condemnation from the Muslim world and Pope Francis.

The Swedish Security Services have claimed that such actions have made the country less safe, prompting concerns regarding security.

Due to security concerns, the police have rejected several applications for protests and Holy Quran burnings this year. However, Swedish courts have overturned these decisions, citing the extensive freedom of speech laws in the country.

In an interview with Aftonbladet, Strommer stated that the government is currently analyzing the situation and considering whether legislative changes are necessary.

“We need to evaluate whether the current regulations are adequate or if there is a need for reevaluation,” said the justice minister.

He further noted that Sweden has become a “prioritized target” for attacks, stating, “We have observed that the Quran burning last week has resulted in threats to our internal security.”

The incident has also had repercussions for Sweden’s bid to join NATO, as Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan declared that his country cannot endorse Sweden’s application until the Holy Quran burnings are halted.