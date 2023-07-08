Tomatoes more costly than gasoline in India

Tomatoes prices in India have experienced an astounding surge of 445%, surpassing even the cost of petrol (gasoline), which has left citizens shocked and compelled them to reduce their consumption of this staple ingredient.

According to data from the food ministry, in New Delhi, a kilogram of tomatoes was priced at INR 120 ($1.45) on Thursday, marking a staggering increase of INR 98 from the starting price of INR 22 at the beginning of 2023.

In contrast, petrol was being sold for around 96 rupees per liter in the capital.

The Indian government has attributed the sharp price rise to a lean production season. While tomatoes tend to become more expensive during June and July each year, this year’s impact is particularly astonishing, with prices increasing five-fold due to disruptions caused by monsoon rains affecting transportation and distribution.

Over the past few months, Indian consumers have also faced inflated prices for other essential items such as milk and spices.

Advertisement

Additionally, due to the soaring costs, several outlets of the fast-food franchise McDonald’s have removed tomatoes from their menu items.

Notices in two McDonald’s stores in New Delhi stated, “Despite our best efforts, we are not able to obtain sufficient quantities of tomatoes that meet our strict quality standards. We are compelled to serve you products without tomatoes.”

However, store managers clarified that the decision was prompted by quality issues within the supply chain, rather than the pricing aspect.

In a country where price surges can impact election results for political parties, the exorbitant costs of essential items like tomatoes could hinder efforts to drive economic growth.

Social media has been buzzing with reactions to the price hike, and several Indians have taken to platforms like Twitter to express their frustration through amusing posts.

Also Read Iran executes two suspects in connection with fatal shrine attack Iran carried out the execution of two men on Saturday for their...