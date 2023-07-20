Tornado damages Pfizer plant in North Carolina

Pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) reported that a tornado caused significant damage to its Rocky Mount plant in North Carolina.

The facility, one of the world’s largest sterile injectable product sites, is currently being assessed for its impact on production, as confirmed by a company spokesperson in an email statement.

Fortunately, all employees at the facility were able to evacuate and are safe. The plant, responsible for manufacturing nearly 30% of all sterile injectables used in U.S. hospitals, produces various products, including anti-infectives, neuromuscular blockers, vials, and syringes.

With over 4,500 professionals employed at the Rocky Mount site, the incident has raised concerns about the potential implications on pharmaceutical supply and production.

