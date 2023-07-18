Trump faces new scrutiny in Jan. 6 investigation.

Former President Donald Trump revealed that he has received notification from Special Counsel Jack Smith indicating that he is now a prime focus of the criminal investigation surrounding attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.

This development serves as a significant indicator that Trump could potentially face charges in the near future, as the special counsel’s inquiry progresses.

“Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden’s DOJ, sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Attorneys representing former President Donald Trump, including Todd Blanche, have reportedly received a target letter from the team led by Special Counsel John Smith. The letter informs them that Trump could potentially face charges in the investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Trump’s legal team has not formally responded to the invitation to testify before the grand jury, but it is widely expected that Trump will decline to do so.

The target letter indicates that prosecutors are focusing on Trump’s actions in the investigation and not just those of his associates who attempted to prevent his election loss.

This is not the first time Trump has received a target letter from prosecutors. He previously received one in May related to the mishandling of classified documents, which led to his indictment on 37 counts last month.

Trump pleaded not guilty to both that case and the charges brought against him by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in March, which involved 34 counts of falsifying business records.

It is important to note that receiving a target letter does not necessarily mean an indictment will follow, but it is a strong indication that charges could be forthcoming. While it is not required for prosecutors to send such notifications, they have the discretion to do so. Trump has the option to appear before the grand jury to present evidence or testify if he chooses.

As of now, neither the special counsel’s office nor the White House has provided any comments regarding the situation. Trump himself has taken to social media to defend himself in response to these developments.

“Under the United States Constitution, I have the right to protest an Election that I am fully convinced was Rigged and Stolen, just as Democrats have done against me in 2016, and many others have done over the ages,” Trump wrote.

Smith is under investigation for his involvement in attempts to overturn the 2020 election, leading up to the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. These efforts included presenting fake electors in states where Trump lost and pressuring Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the election during the certification process. The special counsel is also examining Trump's knowledge of his election loss, pressure on the Justice Department to aid in overturning the election, and post-election fundraising. Many witnesses, including top aides and Pence, have spoken to prosecutors and testified before the grand jury. The investigation has focused on a chaotic Oval Office meeting in December 2020, where advisers discussed seizing voting machines, appointing a special counsel, and invoking martial law. Several Trump lawyers, including Rudy Giuliani, have also been interviewed by federal investigators. Election officials from battleground states where fraud claims were made have also been questioned. The grand jury investigating the election interference is meeting at the federal courthouse in Washington, DC.