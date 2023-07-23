Wildfire Ravages Greek Island of Rhodes

30,000 people forced to evacuate, including tourists.

High winds expected to hamper firefighting efforts.

Fires have been burning for nearly a week amid extreme heat.

Advertisement

A massive wildfire on the Greek island of Rhodes is causing havoc, with 30,000 people forced to evacuate and high winds expected to hinder firefighting efforts. The island, a popular tourist destination, especially among British, German, and French tourists, is facing a challenging situation as the flames continue to burn uncontrollably amid an extended period of extreme heat.

Local authorities have been working tirelessly to move thousands of people to safety, including over 2,500 individuals who were evacuated from beaches by ferry. The fires have been raging for nearly a week, and with the winds predicted to intensify, the battle to contain the flames is expected to last for several more days.

Tourists and locals alike spent the night in gyms, schools, and hotel conference centers as firefighters worked tirelessly to combat the blaze. The situation is dire, with flames reaching the village of Laerma, destroying houses, a church, and damaging many hotels along the coast. The impact on the island’s tourist industry has been severe, as a significant portion of Rhodes is now without electricity due to safety precautions.

The Greek foreign ministry has initiated its crisis management unit to facilitate the evacuation of foreign citizens affected by the forest fires, and three passenger ferries are stationed at the port of Rhodes to provide accommodation for those rescued.

The fire’s devastation has left a lasting impact on Rhodes, with a professor specializing in natural disasters warning of severe consequences for the island’s tourist industry. Many hotels have been forced to close due to the destruction of their surroundings, making it uncertain whether they can operate this year. The once vibrant and inspiring environment for holidays has been marred by the devastation caused by the wildfire.

As the island grapples with the aftermath of this unprecedented disaster, the focus remains on containing the blaze and ensuring the safety of both locals and tourists. With high winds posing a significant challenge, the firefighting efforts continue as the Greek authorities strive to mitigate the impact and provide aid to those affected.