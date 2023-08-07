Advertisement 7 killed in Russian missile attack on apartment building in Eastern Ukraine.

Kiev’s forces escalated their attack on Russian port facilities.

The higher levels of the building sustained harm.

Moscow targeted an apartment building in Pokrovsk, a city in eastern Ukraine, resulting in the deaths of at least seven individuals. This incident prompted a rescue mission to save any survivors.

Concurrently, Kiev’s forces escalated their attack on Russian port facilities. Moscow asserted that it is making progress and pushing back against Ukrainian offensives in the city of Pokrovsk, situated around 40 kilometers (25 miles) away from the frontline in the east.

Advertisement

Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk region’s military administration said: “Two missiles — launched 40 minutes apart — damaged residential buildings, a hotel, cafes, shops and administrative buildings Monday.”

Advertisement Rescuers from the area were in the process of removing survivors from the debris of a five-story building, while also transporting the injured individuals to ambulances. Advertisement

“Seven people were killed in the strike Monday evening and 81 were wounded, including two children,” Kyrylenko said, as the Russia-Ukraine war intensifies with every passing day.

“Those killed included a high-ranking emergency official of Donetsk region,” said Igor Klymenko, Ukraine’s minister of internal affairs.

“We are resuming the demolition of rubble,” Klymenko said early Tuesday after the rescuers “were forced to suspend work for the night due to the high threat of repeated shelling.”

Advertisement Advertisement The higher levels of the building sustained harm. In the latter part of June, Russia targeted the Ria Pizza eatery in Kramatorsk. This attack resulted in the loss of 13 lives and injuries to many others. On Monday, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Moscow had attacked a housing complex. He also posted a video on social media showcasing civilians aiding the injured and rescue teams removing debris from a structure that had its uppermost floor destroyed. Advertisement The video also displayed another building that seemed to have suffered extensive destruction. Advertisement

On Monday, Russia announced that it had made progress by moving three kilometers closer to Kupiansk, located in the northeastern part of Ukraine. This area is approximately 150 kilometers north of Pokrovsk and only a few dozen kilometers away from the Russian border.

Advertisement

Although Ukrainian forces had regained control of Kupiansk and its nearby areas in the Kharkiv region in September, Russia has now resumed its attack on this region.

“Over the past three days, the advance of Russian troops… amounted to 11 kilometres along the front and more than three kilometres deep into the enemy’s defence,” Moscow’s defence ministry said.

It was reported that there were improvements in the situation along the front line, with ongoing efforts to repel Ukrainian counterattacks.

On Saturday, Russia targeted a blood transfusion center in Kruglyakivka, near Kupiansk, using a guided air bomb. This attack resulted in the deaths of at least two individuals and injuries to four others, as stated by Kyiv.

On Monday, two additional individuals lost their lives in Kruglyakivka due to Russia’s attack involving “four guided aerial bombs.” Oleg Synegubov, the governor of the Kharkiv region, provided this information.

Back in mid-July, Ukraine announced its defensive stance in the Kupiansk area as the Russian military initiated an offensive operation there.

Advertisement

Ukraine had initiated a long-awaited counteroffensive in June, but its progress has been limited due to strong resistance from Russian forces.

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/ To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page