Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Brazilian spider with painful erection side effect found in Austria

Brazilian spider with painful erection side effect found in Austria

Articles
Advertisement
Brazilian spider with painful erection side effect found in Austria

Brazilian spider with painful erection side effect found in Austria

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Brazilian spider with painful erection side effect found in Austria.
  • The incident occurred at a Penny shop near Vienna.
  • Its venom is being studied for potential medical applications.
Advertisement

An Austrian superstore was evacuated recently due to reports of sightings of a poisonous Brazilian spider.

This particular spider’s venom has been known to cause prolonged and painful erections in human males, necessitating medical intervention.

The incident occurred at a Penny shop near Vienna, where the store manager spotted the spider, prompting the closure of the store. Authorities suspect the spider might have arrived in Europe hidden in banana shipments. Despite an extensive search, the spider was not found.

The store is now undergoing cleaning and disinfection before reopening.

The Brazilian wandering spider, scientifically known as Phoneutria, is one of the most venomous spiders globally and can cause serious symptoms like hypothermia, blurred vision, convulsions, and even erections in some cases.

Its venom is being studied for potential medical applications, including addressing erectile dysfunction. The spider is usually found in South American countries and is nicknamed the “murderess.”

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay
updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read

Food prices in New Zealand soar 9.6% in a year
Food prices in New Zealand soar 9.6% in a year

Food prices in New Zealand soar 9.6% in a year. Rise was...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story