Brazilian spider with painful erection side effect found in Austria.

An Austrian superstore was evacuated recently due to reports of sightings of a poisonous Brazilian spider.

This particular spider’s venom has been known to cause prolonged and painful erections in human males, necessitating medical intervention.

The incident occurred at a Penny shop near Vienna, where the store manager spotted the spider, prompting the closure of the store. Authorities suspect the spider might have arrived in Europe hidden in banana shipments. Despite an extensive search, the spider was not found.

The store is now undergoing cleaning and disinfection before reopening.

The Brazilian wandering spider, scientifically known as Phoneutria, is one of the most venomous spiders globally and can cause serious symptoms like hypothermia, blurred vision, convulsions, and even erections in some cases.

Its venom is being studied for potential medical applications, including addressing erectile dysfunction. The spider is usually found in South American countries and is nicknamed the “murderess.”

