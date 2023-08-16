Elon Musk on cage battle with Mark Zuckerberg

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, playfully acknowledged his jest about a much-anticipated cage match with business magnate Mark Zuckerberg, sparking another indirect exchange between the two.

The challenge emerged after tensions escalated between the corporate giants due to Zuckerberg’s release of the new Meta app, Threads, in July. This app emerged as a competitor to Musk’s social media site, X, formerly Twitter.

Responding to Musk’s initial challenge on Meta, Zuckerberg humorously responded on an Instagram story with, “Send me the location.”

Musk, CEO of X (formerly Twitter), then playfully accused Zuckerberg of seemingly declining the challenge, recounting the exchange on X: “Fight Recap: I joked on X about fighting Zuck, Zuck then said “SEND ME LOCATION” Italy graciously offered a Colosseum Zuck declined I suggested his home as “safe space” Tragically, he was ahem “travelling” Will he ever agree?”

Zuckerberg, in a cryptic post, hinted that he was stepping back from the fight. He stated on Threads that he would “focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously.”

“I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on. I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead,” he mentioned in the post.

This irked Musk, who took to X to throw some playful jabs at his tech rival. “Zuck is a chicken,” Musk humorously posted.

The CEOs of Meta and X/Twitter initially sparked discussions about a possible MMA-style cage match through a series of exchanges on their platforms. Musk initiated the conversation by replying to a June 20 Twitter thread with, “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol.”

Musk announced that the “Zuck v Musk fight” would be live-streamed via X, with all proceeds benefiting charity. In response, Zuckerberg subtly poked fun at X/Twitter, suggesting on Threads, “Shouldn’t we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?”

Advertisement

