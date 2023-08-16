Hindutva, Sikh supporters clash in London on India’s Independence Day

A violent clash erupted between a group of Indian men.

The incident took place outside Southall’s Broadway.

The police have apprehended one individual under suspicion.

A violent clash erupted between a group of Indian men celebrating Independence Day and a small faction of around five pro-Khalistan British Sikhs who declined to participate in the celebrations. The incident occurred on the night of August 15th in Southall, West London.

The confrontation took place outside Southall’s Broadway, where a large number of Indian men were expressing their support for India, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

This incident has raised concerns about potential communal tensions, reminiscent of a similar occurrence in Leicester last year. In that case, a mob associated with Hindutva ideologies targeted local Muslims and caused significant property damage, leading to five days of violent disruptions.

According to video footage, a sizable gathering of Hindu men was marching along Broadway in Southall, displaying Indian flags. They encountered a group of around five Sikh individuals who were carrying Khalistan flags. While the Hindu group chanted slogans like “Jai Shri Ram” and encouraged the Sikhs to join them, the Sikh individuals declined the invitation. The Hindu group was also expressing support for extremist Hindu groups, including the RSS and BJP.

The situation escalated as depicted in the footage, with the Hindu crowd attacking and pursuing the Sikh men, resulting in physical assaults.

According to an eyewitness account relayed to a reporter, a Sikh man resorted to using his Kirpan in self-defense after being assaulted while on the ground. In a distressing incident, two other Sikh men were subjected to brutal beatings and are currently hospitalized for their injuries. It was reported that individuals aligned with Hindutva ideologies were heard encouraging each other to attack the Sikhs.

The confrontation began when both groups started displaying their respective flags, escalating further as Hindutva supporters ignored the pleas of multiple police officers on the scene to remain contained. Despite attempts by the police to manage the situation, the Hindutva supporters continued to aggressively provoke the Sikhs, seemingly aiming to provoke a response. As the Sikhs began heeding the police’s advice to disperse, a sudden and violent attack was unleashed upon one Sikh by a group of Hindutva supporters. The police had to swiftly intervene to halt the assault.

A representative from Scotland Yard confirmed that disruptive and violent incidents unfolded on the eve of India’s Independence Day. Law enforcement stated that they have apprehended one individual under suspicion of causing a public disturbance. Additionally, authorities reported that two men in their thirties sustained knife injuries.

The police said: “Officers detained a suspect and as they did so a female officer sustained a small cut to her hand. Pava spray was used and the man was detained, with assistance from a member of the public. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and taken into custody. Both victims were taken to hospital, where their conditions were assessed as not life-threatening. The officer did not require hospital treatment.”

The police stated that after the incident, they authorized a Dispersal Order under Section 35.

Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, lead for policing in Ealing, said: “I recognise the enormous concern this incident will have caused to the community, in what was an otherwise largely peaceful and celebratory event. I can assure everyone that an investigation to determine what happened is now underway. Our suspect remains in custody and the two victims are in hospital being treated. Their families are aware.

“This incident also exemplifies the bravery of our officers, who, having been informed of an altercation, then responded without concern for their own safety and were thrust into apprehending a man armed with a knife. Thankfully the injury my officer sustained was not serious, but her welfare is paramount and we will provide her with every support that we can.”

