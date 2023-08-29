Italy praises hero for saving child who fell from five-story building

Italy has extended its applause and admiration for a 37-year-old banker who displayed remarkable heroism by rescuing a three-year-old girl from a heart-stopping fall off a fifth-floor balcony in Turin.

The swift and selfless response of Mattia Aguzzi averted a potentially tragic incident. Both Aguzzi and the child sustained minor injuries during the event.

Aguzzi and his girlfriend were casually walking through the city center on a Saturday morning when the piercing cries of a child grabbed their attention.

Looking upwards, they spotted a young girl precariously balanced on the edge of a fifth-floor balcony. Without a moment’s hesitation, Aguzzi shouted at her to halt, but unfortunately, she lost her grip and began to plummet.

Demonstrating incredible courage, Aguzzi positioned himself beneath the falling child, effectively cushioning her impact when they landed on the ground together. His quick thinking saved the little girl from harm.

Initially, Aguzzi recounted that the child appeared motionless, but his concerns were alleviated when she started crying. The sound of her cries reassured him that she was alive and out of danger.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni conveyed profound gratitude for Aguzzi’s timely intervention. She took to social media to commend his rapid actions, acknowledging that the situation could have taken a tragic turn if not for his bravery.

Local authorities echoed the chorus of praise, with Turin’s mayor, Stefano Lo Russo, praising Aguzzi’s heroic deed as “extraordinary” and advocating for official recognition.

Camilla Laureti, a Member of the European Parliament, proposed that Aguzzi be awarded the Gold Medal for Civil Valor, emphasizing his willingness to jeopardize his own safety to save another life.

Despite the overwhelming love and admiration from others, Aguzzi remains modest.

He downplayed the term “hero,” asserting that his actions were instinctual, driven by the innate urge to assist. In a lighthearted manner, he even made a joke about his own weight contributing to the successful rescue.

The incident is currently being investigated by Italy’s civilian police force, the Carabinieri.

