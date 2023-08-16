Joe Biden to visit Hawaii despite critique of wildfire response

US President Joe Biden pledged to visit the fire-ravaged regions at the earliest opportunity facing criticism for his response to the devastating wildfires in Hawaii.

Biden acknowledged the dissatisfaction of Hawaii’s residents with the federal government’s reaction to the disaster, and he expressed his intention to ensure that affected individuals have all necessary resources.

Biden stated that he wanted to guarantee that the state’s people had “everything they need.” There have been 101 fire-related fatalities, and the number of missing individuals remains at 1,300.

When asked about the escalating death toll during a weekend visit to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, Biden declined to comment. He explained on Tuesday that he hadn’t visited the impacted areas to avoid disrupting ongoing recovery efforts and to prevent resource allocation challenges.

Biden announced that he would be accompanied by First Lady Jill Biden during his visit to Hawaii. He emphasized his desire to avoid interfering with relief operations, noting, “I want to be sure we don’t disrupt ongoing recovery efforts.”

To aid with relief efforts, 500 federal emergency workers, including 150 search and rescue professionals, have been dispatched. Additional personnel are being sent to Maui to supplement the existing team on the ground.

Biden assured that all available federal resources, including the US military and Coast Guard, would be utilized for recovery efforts. He recognized the painstaking nature of the work and emphasized his commitment to remaining in Maui as long as necessary.

To support rebuilding, low-interest disaster loans are now being offered by the US Small Business Administration. Additionally, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved one-time payments of $700 for each household to address immediate needs following the tragedy.

Governor Josh Green conveyed that he and Biden were in frequent communication, intending to coordinate the president’s visit once the ground-level recovery work concludes. As search efforts continue, officials anticipate an increase in the death toll, particularly in the most severely affected areas of Maui.

With significant portions of impacted regions still to be searched, residents have expressed frustration about the pace and scale of recovery efforts. The Lahaina community lost approximately 80% of its land to the fire, and many residents have found relief efforts insufficient.

Biden reassured the affected communities that all necessary resources would be provided. He affirmed, “Every asset they need will be there for them,” and emphasized his commitment to standing by the affected areas for as long as required.

