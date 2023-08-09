North Korea to Launch Satellites into Space Soon.

South Korean military reportedly retrieved fragments.

North Korea might attempt another launch.

North Korean media announced that Pyongyang is preparing to launch its inaugural satellite. This comes after a previous unsuccessful attempt in May to put a military surveillance satellite into Earth’s orbit.

The type of satellite is not explicitly mentioned, but experts speculate it could be another military reconnaissance satellite.

Earlier in May, the South Korean military reportedly retrieved fragments of the North Korean satellite that had fallen into the sea due to a rocket failure. This failure dashed Kim Jong Un’s ambitions of deploying a spy satellite into space. Despite United Nations resolutions against such technology, Kim Jong Un has been determined to develop a spy satellite capable of monitoring the military activities of the United States and its allies.

The recent rocket launch ended in failure as the rocket lost power and crashed into the sea along with its satellite payload. Authorities plan to investigate the issues that caused the failure and conduct another launch test promptly.

South Korean military sources indicate that they have located and salvaged a portion of the debris. Images reveal a metal structure resembling a barrel with thin pipes and wires at its base, which experts suggest could be a liquid fuel tank.

There is speculation that North Korea might attempt another launch around the time of the upcoming summit involving leaders from South Korea, the United States, and Japan, scheduled for August 18. Additionally, joint military exercises between Seoul and Washington are set to occur from August 21 to 24.

