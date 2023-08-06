Advertisement Advertisement Pence does not rule out being witness for Trump’s prosecution.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all accusations in the indictment. Former US vice president Mike Pence stated that he currently has no intentions of testifying in the trial of his former boss, Donald Trump, who is facing charges related to attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential elections. However, Pence did not definitively rule out the possibility of being a witness against Trump if the election case proceeds to trial. Advertisement

“But people can be confident we’ll obey the law, we’ll respond to the call of law if it comes, and we’ll just tell the truth,” said Pence, who is running against Trump in the 2024 Republican presidential nominating contest.

On August 1, a 45-page indictment from the Justice Department was filed, accusing the former US President of illegal attempts to retain power after losing the 2020 election to current President Joe Biden. Vice President Mike Pence played a significant role in the recent criminal allegations against Trump.

On August 3, Trump pleaded not guilty to all accusations in the indictment.

In January 2021, as President of the US Senate, Pence presided over the events leading up to the certification of Joe Biden’s victory in Congress. During this time, Trump put immense pressure on Pence to overturn the election results, but Pence resisted. Some of Trump’s supporters who later rioted at the US Capitol even shouted, “Hang Mike Pence!”

The indictment refers to contemporaneous notes taken by Pence in the days leading up to the January 6, 2021 riot at the US Capitol, and it mentions a phone call on January 1, 2021, during which Trump berated Pence for not participating in the scheme to overturn the election result.

“You’re too honest,” Trump told Pence.

Pence’s potential testimony and his notes may become crucial elements of the prosecution’s case against Trump during the trial. Recently, Trump attacked Pence in the primary campaign, denying he called him “too honest,” and instead, described him as “delusional” and called him “‘Liddle’ Mike Pence.”

Pence’s presidential campaign has struggled to gain momentum, and there’s a risk of not making it to the first Republican presidential debate due to a lack of donors. Meanwhile, Trump has remained a dominant frontrunner, with his poll numbers getting a boost each time he faces indictment.

Trump is currently facing federal charges in Miami for allegedly retaining classified documents after leaving office and obstructing justice. Additionally, he is also facing charges in New York for allegedly falsifying business records to conceal hush money payments to a porn star. Furthermore, there’s a possibility of a fourth indictment in Georgia related to his efforts to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election.

Pence has been more outspoken against his former boss, accusing Trump of surrounding himself with “crackpot” lawyers after the 2020 defeat. Interestingly, Pence’s campaign is capitalizing on Trump’s indictment by selling merchandise featuring a “Too Honest” logo.

