Trump’s Menacing Social Media Post Raises Security Concerns

Post suggests intimidating witnesses by leaking classified evidence.

Trump pleads not guilty to criminal conspiracy allegations.

Prosecutors seek protective injunction against disclosure of materials.

In a late-night court filing on Friday, prosecutors cited a menacing social media post from Donald Trump, alleging that it implies the former US president may intimidate witnesses by inappropriately leaking classified evidence obtained from the government.

On Friday afternoon, Trump said on his Truth Social site, “If you go after me, I’m coming after you!” a day after pleading not guilty to allegations that he engineered a criminal conspiracy to try to reverse his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Security has been strengthened outside a courthouse in Atlanta, Georgia, where other prosecutors are probing Trump’s efforts to reverse the state’s election results, as the city prepares for the likely revelation of what would be Trump’s fourth criminal charge this year.

The office of special counsel Jack Smith said in a filing in federal court in Washington that Trump’s social media post aroused fears that he would publicly release sensitive data received from prosecutors, such as grand jury transcripts.

It sought a protective injunction barring Trump and his lawyers from disclosing any discovery materials to unauthorized individuals.

Tanya Chutkan, the district judge, gave Trump until Monday evening to answer.

During the discovery process, prosecutors are expected to provide defendants with the evidence against them so that they can prepare their defence.

Prosecutors stated in their brief, “It could have a harmful chilling effect on witnesses or adversely affect the fair administration of justice in this case,” highlighting Trump’s history of assaulting judges, attorneys, and witnesses in past cases against him.

Trump promised not to intimidate witnesses or interact with them without the presence of legal counsel before his arraignment on Thursday.

Protective orders are common in cases involving secret records, but prosecutors stressed the importance of limiting public disclosure in light of Trump’s social media pronouncements.

The former president’s social media tweet was defended by a Trump spokeswoman.

“The Truth post cited is the definition of political speech, and was in response to the Rino, China-loving, dishonest special interest groups, and super PAC’s,” according to the statement.

Officials in Atlanta are beefing up security surrounding the courthouse for at least the next two weeks. Fulton County Attorney Fani Willis has stated that she intends to file charges in the inquiry within the next few weeks.

While the downtown courthouse will stay open, officials have closed adjacent roadways to general traffic and instructed most workers to work from home, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Magistrate court sessions, which are normally handled for small criminal and civil issues, will take place virtually.

