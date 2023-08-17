Woking Killing Probe Extends to Pakistan in Intense Manhunt

NCA collaborates with Surrey Police in investigating the murder.

International dimension emerges with three individuals.

Limited cooperation with Pakistani authorities due to lack of formal extradition treaty.

Advertisement

The UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) has officially joined forces with Surrey Police in the investigation of the murder of a ten-year-old girl named Sara Sharif.

Her body was found in her family’s residence in Woking on August 10th. The NCA’s role includes confirming the identity of the victim.

This case has taken on an international aspect as it was revealed that three individuals who were acquainted with Sara had left for Pakistan just one day before her body was discovered. Surrey Police detectives are interested in speaking with these individuals to gain insights into the sequence of events.

While progress is being made within the UK, there has been some communication with Pakistani authorities, though formal cooperation has not been established yet. This is due to the fact that British authorities have not yet officially requested assistance, and the absence of a formal extradition treaty between the two countries complicates matters further.

As the investigation continues to unfold, a crucial post-mortem examination is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. This examination is expected to provide more information about the circumstances leading to Sara Sharif’s death.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Hurricane Hilary to Hit Northwest Mexico with Heavy Rains Hurricane Hilary has developed into a hurricane. The hurricane could become a...