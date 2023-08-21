Zelensky Cheers Major Decision During Netherlands Visit

Advertisement Advertisement Russia views F-16 delivery as potential nuclear threat due to their capabilities.

Russia claims to thwart Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow, raising tensions.

Zelensky vows strong response to attack on Chernihiv, resulting in casualties. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his satisfaction during a visit to the Netherlands about a significant decision to bolster Ukraine's outdated air force with the supply of F-16 fighter jets. Zelensky's arrival at a Dutch air force base in Eindhoven was confirmed by a Dutch government spokesperson, who stated that he subsequently inspected the aircraft.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte officially approved the transfer of F-16s to Ukraine, with the caveat that the transfer would occur once specific conditions were met. Zelensky regarded this decision as historic, powerful, and inspiring. Speaking alongside Rutte in a press conference, Zelensky expressed his appreciation for the support.

The particulars of the F-16 delivery to Ukraine have not been disclosed. The Netherlands and Denmark are leading an effort to train Ukrainian pilots to operate these US-made aircraft as part of a coalition involving 11 nations. The training process is anticipated to conclude by early 2024.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov cautioned that sending Western F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine would be perceived by Moscow as a potential nuclear threat, citing their capability to carry atomic weapons. In response, Russia claimed to have thwarted attempted drone attacks from Ukraine on Moscow and the surrounding region, with the most recent incident being the second such attempt in two days.

According to the Russian defense ministry, a drone bound for Moscow was neutralized through electronic warfare, crashing into an uninhabited area after losing control. The ministry asserted that there were no casualties or damage resulting from the incident. Additionally, a separate drone attack struck a railway station in the Russian city of Kursk, causing injuries to five individuals. Russian air defense intercepted two Ukrainian drones in the region bordering Ukraine, in Rostov.



Zelensky, in the wake of an attack on Chernihiv during an Orthodox holiday, reiterated his commitment to provide a substantial response. Vyacheslav Chaus, the governor of the Chernihiv region, reported on the aftermath of the attack, indicating seven fatalities and 148 injuries. Notably, among the casualties were a six-year-old girl, and the wounded included 15 children.