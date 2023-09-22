Canadian intelligence confirms Indian participation in murder of Nijjar

Canadian intelligence confirms Indian participation in the murder of Nijjar.

This intelligence includes communications involving Indian officials.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar was killed in June outside a gurdwara in Surrey, Canada.

Following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s accusation that India was responsible for the killing of a Canadian national on Canadian soil, Canadian media reported that the government possesses substantial evidence, based on “signal and human intelligence,” that supports the leader’s claim.

According to a report, this intelligence includes communications involving Indian officials, including Indian diplomats in Canada.

The report, citing sources within the Canadian government, also noted that the intelligence was not solely provided by Ottawa but also came from an anonymous ally in the Five Eyes intelligence alliance.

The leader of the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), Hardeep Singh Nijjar, was killed in June outside a gurdwara in Surrey, Canada.

Both New Delhi and Ottawa expelled the other’s senior diplomat, with India justifying its decision by citing its “growing concern at the interference of Canadian diplomats in internal matters and their involvement in [anti-state] activities,” according to the foreign ministry.

“We call upon the government of India to work with us to establish processes to uncover the truth of this matter and to allow for justice and accountability to be served,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The controversy emerged following a G20 summit in India, during which both leaders reportedly discussed the issue raised by the Canadian leader.

The report further stated that when questioned off the record, no Indian official denied the allegation at the core of this case—that there is evidence to suggest Indian government involvement in the assassination of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil.

“I can assure you that the decision to share these allegations on the floor of the House of Commons… was not done lightly,” Trudeau stated in New York after attending the UNGA 78.

“It was done with the utmost seriousness.”

Trudeau did not release the information to corroborate his allegations, stating that it would be made public by the courts if the case goes to trial.

India vehemently denied any involvement in Nijjar’s killing, describing the suggestion as “absurd.”

India also halted the processing of visa applications in Canada, citing “security threats” that were “disrupting” the work of its officials, and sought a reduction of Canadian diplomatic staff in India.

Trudeau emphasized that his government is not seeking to provoke or cause problems and reiterated that the safety of Canadians is his main concern.

He also requested the Indian government’s assistance, stating that he simply wants to ensure the safety of Canadians and that he has discussed his concerns with Prime Minister Modi in a “direct and frank” conversation.

“We have an independent justice system and robust processes that will follow its course, and we call upon the government of India to engage with us to move forward in getting to the truth of this matter,” Trudeau added.

