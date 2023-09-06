China Restricts Use of Foreign Smartphones for Government Officials

Details about the extent of these orders are not clear.

China has reportedly issued orders to officials working in central government agencies, instructing them not to use Apple iPhones and other foreign-branded devices for official purposes or bring them into the office, according to sources cited by the Wall Street Journal. The exact extent of the distribution of these orders is not clear, but superiors have relayed them to their staff in recent weeks.

While the report specifically mentions Apple, it does not specify other smartphone manufacturers. Neither the State Council Information Office of China nor Apple has immediately responded to requests for comment.

China has been increasingly concerned about data security in recent years, prompting the introduction of new laws and compliance requirements for companies operating within its borders. In May, the country called upon large state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to play a pivotal role in its push for self-reliance in technology, intensifying the competition in the backdrop of ongoing tensions with the United States.

Sino-U.S. tensions have been escalating, with Washington collaborating with allies to impede China’s access to critical equipment necessary to maintain competitiveness in its chip industry. Concurrently, Beijing has imposed restrictions on shipments from prominent U.S. companies such as aircraft manufacturer Boeing and chip producer Micron Technology.

