Makkah Deputy Governor To Honor Winners Of King Abdulaziz Quran Competition

Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region, Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, representing Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, is set to honor the winners of the 43rd edition of the King Abdulaziz International Competition for the Memorization, Recitation, and Interpretation of the Holy Quran after the evening prayer.

Dr. Abdullatif Al Al-Sheikh, the Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance, as well as the General Supervisor of the competition, expressed gratitude for the consistent support of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince towards this competition. He highlighted that this competition serves as evidence of the Kingdom’s commitment to promoting and disseminating the teachings of the Holy Quran.

He further emphasized that the competition serves as a source of motivation for young Muslims worldwide to memorize the Quran, contributing to the nurturing of a generation dedicated to following the Quranic teachings and the Sunnah. It was noted that this year’s competition saw the largest number of participating countries since its inception in the year 1399 Hijri.

The competition featured 166 participants from 117 countries and offered a prize pool of SAR 4 million. E-judging was employed in both the preliminary and final competition rounds.

