Earthquake Hits Central Indonesia, No Damage or Injuries Reported

  • A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck Central Sulawesi province on Saturday.
  • The earthquake did not cause a tsunami, but it did prompt residents of two coastal villages to evacuate.
  • More than 1,000 villagers left the coastal areas due to concerns about potential aftershocks.
A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck Central Sulawesi province in Indonesia on Saturday, but the country’s meteorology, climatology, and geophysics agency reported that it did not result in large waves or trigger a tsunami.

The earthquake occurred at 21:43 local time, with its epicenter located 49 km northwest of Donggala Regency and at a depth of 20 km beneath the seabed.

While the earthquake’s tremors were not capable of causing a tsunami, they did prompt residents of two coastal villages in the regency to evacuate.

Muhammad Fikri, an official from the provincial disaster management and mitigation agency, stated that more than 1,000 villagers left the coastal areas due to concerns about potential aftershocks. Additionally, the earthquake caused a power outage and disrupted telecommunications services.

