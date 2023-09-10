Escaped UK ‘Terror Offences’ Suspect Apprehended

Advertisement

In a significant development, UK police successfully apprehended a suspect accused of “terror offences” who had managed to escape from a London prison earlier in the week. This escape had triggered a nationwide manhunt, and the subsequent arrest brought relief to law enforcement authorities.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed the arrest of the escapee, Daniel Khalife, on Saturday. Officers were able to locate and detain him in the Chiswick area shortly before 11 am. At present, Khalife is in police custody, ensuring that he can no longer evade the law.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is currently in India attending the G20 summit, expressed his satisfaction with the news of Khalife’s capture. He commended the diligent efforts of the police officers involved in the operation over the past couple of days.

The 21-year-old former soldier had made his daring escape from Wandsworth prison in south London earlier in the week, likely by clinging to the underside of a delivery van. This audacious act prompted an extensive search operation, leading to heightened security measures at ports and airports out of concern that Khalife might attempt to flee the country. However, after confirmed sightings of him in southwest London, authorities were able to locate and apprehend him in the Chiswick neighborhood on Saturday.

Just prior to Khalife’s arrest, the police had issued an appeal to the public, urging them to remain vigilant. Khalife was believed to be wearing a black baseball cap, a black T-shirt, and dark-colored bottoms while carrying a small bag or case.

In summary, the escape and subsequent capture of Daniel Khalife, accused of “terror offences,” had been a matter of national concern. The successful arrest in the Chiswick area brought relief to both law enforcement agencies and the Prime Minister, who acknowledged the dedication of the police in ensuring the suspect’s detention.

