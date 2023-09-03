Imran Khan takes back decision to hire British lawyer Geoffrey Robertson

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has taken back his decision to take services of British lawyer Geoffrey Robertson for representing him in International forums.

PTI had decided to hire British lawyer Robertson for cases related to alleged human rights abuses in Pakistan.

This decision came after criticism, and Khan issued instructions from jail to change course.

PTI is reportedly considering taking the matter to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) as well.

Furthermore, PTI’s official twitter handle also deleted a tweet related to Robertson.

Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi slammed Imran Khan for selecting British barrister, Geoffrey Robertson KC to represent him in the international courts.

Ashrafi stated that Geoffrey Robertson has advocated for Salman Rushdie, a notorious profane apostle.

Added that Imran Khan could have hired any international lawyer, instead of a lawyer that has fought cases of a profane apostle.

Ashrafi said that PTI will have to answer the nation for this controversial act, stating that Robertson made statements in favor of the the insolent prophet and against the honorable prophet in the case of Salman Rushdie.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ataullah Tarar criticized PTI, accusing them of sending a message to the world that Pakistan is not a safe country for political gain.

Tarar also alleged that Imran Khan has close ties to Israel, and he mentioned the events of May 9, suggesting that attacks on military installations were aimed at pleasing enemies of the country.

Tarar also criticized Geoffrey Robertson, describing him as an advocate for individuals involved in anti-state activities.