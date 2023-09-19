JI to protest against petrol hike in Karachi

The protest will begin at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The caretaker government announced another price hike on September 16 September.

The protestors will take on different areas of Karachi with banners.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) will protest against the increase in the prices of petroleum products on Tuesday at these 15 places in Karachi at 5 p.m.

Shaara Faisal Nursery Stop. However, The chairman Hafiz Naeemur Rehman will be present here.

Stargate Shaara Faisal.

Black Bridge. Korangi Road

Five stops to Orangi Town. Orangi Highway

UP Mor.North Karachi

Miller 15.. N 5

Korangi No. 5, Korangi Highway

Quaidabad. N5

Sohrab Goth M9 Motorway

Le Market

Water Pump

Pakistan Highway

Earlier, the caretaker government announced yet another hike in the prices of petrol and diesel, which took it to a historic high of over Rs 330 per liter, reported Bol News on September 16.

Following clearance from caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, the Ministry of Finance announced the price hike of petrol by Rs 26.02 and diesel by Rs 17.34 per liter on Friday night.

