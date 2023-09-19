Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
JI to protest against petrol hike in Karachi

JI to protest against petrol hike in Karachi

Articles
Advertisement
JI to protest against petrol hike in Karachi

JI to protest against petrol hike in Karachi

Advertisement
  • The protest will begin at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
  • The caretaker government announced another price hike on September 16 September.
  • The protestors will take on different areas of Karachi with banners.
Advertisement

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) will protest against the increase in the prices of petroleum products on Tuesday at these 15 places in Karachi at 5 p.m.

  • Shaara Faisal Nursery Stop. However, The chairman Hafiz Naeemur Rehman will be present here.
  • Stargate Shaara Faisal.
  • Black Bridge. Korangi Road
  • Five stops to Orangi Town. Orangi Highway
    • Advertisement
  • Pracha Chowk, Shershah
  • UP Mor.North Karachi
  • Miller 15.. N 5
  • Korangi No. 5, Korangi Highway
  • Quaidabad. N5
  • Sohrab Goth M9 Motorway
    • Advertisement
  • MA Jinnah Road
  • Le Market
  • Water Pump
  •  Pakistan Highway

 Earlier, the caretaker government announced yet another hike in the prices of petrol and diesel, which took it to a historic high of over Rs 330 per liter, reported Bol News on September 16.

Advertisement

Following clearance from caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, the Ministry of Finance announced the price hike of petrol by Rs 26.02 and diesel by Rs 17.34 per liter on Friday night.

Also Read

SC full court adjourns Practice and Procedure Act hearing till Oct 3
SC full court adjourns Practice and Procedure Act hearing till Oct 3

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan adjourned hearing a set of petitions...


 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story