JI to protest against petrol hike in Karachi

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) will protest against the increase in the prices of petroleum products on Tuesday at these 15 places in Karachi at 5 p.m.
Earlier, the caretaker government announced yet another hike in the prices of petrol and diesel, which took it to a historic high of over Rs 330 per liter, reported Bol News on September 16.
Following clearance from caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, the Ministry of Finance announced the price hike of petrol by Rs 26.02 and diesel by Rs 17.34 per liter on Friday night.
