Narendra Modi’s BJP caused 80% of anti-Muslims acts in India.

According to the reports, Incidents of anti-Muslim hate speech in India surged by over one per day during the first half of 2023, with a total of 255 documented cases, primarily in states with upcoming elections.

Hindutva Watch, a Washington-based organization that monitors attacks on minority groups, noted that there was no available comparative data for previous years.

The group employed the United Nations’ definition of hate speech, which encompasses “any form of communication… that employs prejudiced or discriminatory language towards an individual or group based on attributes such as religion, ethnicity, nationality, race, colour, descent, gender, or other identity factors.”

The report disclosed that 70% of hate speech incidents took place in states scheduled for elections in 2023 and 2024, with Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat being the most affected.

The majority of hate speech occurrences involved the dissemination of conspiracy theories, calls for violence, and socio-economic boycotts against Muslims.

Notably, around 80% of these incidents unfolded in regions where the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, holds power and is widely anticipated to secure victory in the 2024 general elections.

Hindutva Watch stated that it tracked the online activities of Hindu nationalist groups, verified videos of hate speeches posted on social media, and compiled data on isolated incidents reported by the media.

Rights groups have accused Modi of mistreating Muslims during his tenure, pointing to a 2019 citizenship law criticized as “fundamentally discriminatory” by the UN human rights office for excluding Muslim migrants.

Other contentious actions include anti-conversion legislation, the revocation of Kashmir’s special status in 2019, the demolition of Muslim properties for illegal construction, and a ban on wearing the hijab in classrooms in Karnataka during the BJP’s rule.

