Prince Harry’s return to UK backed by King Charles & royal family

King Charles and senior members of the royal family have offered their support to Prince William as his estranged brother, Prince Harry, made his return to Britain on Thursday. Harry’s visit was for the WellChild Awards.

Meanwhile, Prince William, the Prince of Wales, resumed his royal duties on the same day after an extended summer break spent with his family.

His royal duties took him to Bournemouth, where he met with national and local businesses showing their commitment to his Homewards initiative, which is dedicated to ending homelessness.

Prince William took to Twitter to share photos from his visit and stated, “Breaking the cycle of homelessness, @pret’s Rising Stars programme provides people with everything they need to find and keep a job. Great to see that in action here today and hear how collaboration with @HomewardsUK is helping to expand it. #Homewards.”

In a show of support for the Prince of Wales, the palace, on behalf of King Charles and the royal family, reposted Prince William’s photos and tweet.

