Sikh group rallies outside Golden Temple after murder in Canada.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar supported the establishment of a Sikh homeland.

India has denied any involvement in Hardeep Singh’s murder.

Hundreds of Sikh activists gathered for a demonstration outside the Golden Temple in Amritsar in the northern Indian state of Punjab, demanding justice for the murder of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.

The protest comes after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggested a possible link between New Delhi and Nijjar’s murder earlier this month.

The protesters, holding posters of Nijjar, raised their voices outside the holiest Sikh shrine, calling on New Delhi to refrain from extrajudicial actions against separatists advocating for an independent Sikh state.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who had left Punjab in India 25 years ago and had become a Canadian citizen, supported the establishment of a Sikh homeland.

India designated him as a “terrorist” in July 2020, but India has denied any involvement in his murder by dismissing the allegations as “absurd.”

The tensions between India and Canada over this issue have led to the expulsion of diplomats from both countries, with New Delhi suspending Canadian visas.

The demonstration, organized by the Dal Khalsa group advocating for a separate Sikh homeland, drew nearly 400 activists.

They held prayers at the temple, calling for the release of political prisoners and expressing concerns for exiled separatists.

Paramjit Singh Mand, a leader of Dal Khalsa, emphasized the need for New Delhi to engage in dialogue with Sikh leadership.

Canadian Sikhs also held protests outside India’s diplomatic missions, burning the Indian flag and advocating for Punjab’s independence, using yellow flags with the word “Khalistan.”

Additionally, some farmer unions in Punjab conducted a three-day protest, blocking trains and road traffic to demand better crop procurement prices and compensation for those affected by recent rains and floods.

