The menu included duck salad, crab dumplings, sturgeon, and beef, with Russian wines.

Putin toasted to future cooperation and stressed the long-standing ties between the two nations.

The dinner was held at Russia’s Vostochny cosmodrome, emphasizing regional peace and stability.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un enjoyed a sumptuous meal that featured an array of delectable dishes and fine wines, according to a Kremlin reporter. The menu comprised duck and fig salad, crab dumplings, sturgeon, and a choice between Russian wines. The gastronomic journey commenced with a tantalizing salad blending duck, fig, and nectarine, followed by Kamchatka crab-filled Russian “pelmeni” dumplings. A White Amur fish soup and sea buckthorn sorbet followed in sequence.

As the main course, the distinguished guests could choose between sturgeon with mushrooms and potatoes or a marbled beef entrecote accompanied by grilled vegetables. For dessert, they were treated to red bilberries from the taiga, garnished with pine nuts and condensed milk. The meal was paired with a selection of white and red wines hailing from the Divnomorskoe manor in southern Russia.

This significant occasion took place during an official dinner at Russia’s Vostochny cosmodrome, marking an unprecedented summit between Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un. During the dinner, President Putin offered a heartfelt toast to celebrate the “strengthening of future cooperation” between Russia and North Korea. He raised his glass, expressing his wishes for the well-being and prosperity of their nations, as well as the health of Chairman Kim Jong Un and all those in attendance.

The scene at the dinner was notable, with President Putin standing up to make the toast, flanked by his foreign and defense ministers. They faced Kim Jong Un and the North Korean delegation, creating an atmosphere of diplomacy and camaraderie.

Putin underscored the historical ties between Moscow and Pyongyang, quoting a Russian proverb that emphasizes the value of old friends over new ones. He noted that these relations were forged during Korea’s fight for freedom in 1945 when Soviet and Korean soldiers united against Japanese militarists. Today, the two nations continue to work together to strengthen bonds of camaraderie and good neighborliness, all in the pursuit of peace, stability, and prosperity in their shared region.

