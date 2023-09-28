Tragedy Strikes Rotterdam: Multiple Fatalities in Twin Shootings

Gunman opens fire at Rotterdam hospital campus and nearby residence, causing multiple deaths.

32-year-old suspect arrested by Dutch police.

Fires were reported at both shooting locations.

A gunman unleashed gunfire in a classroom situated within a university hospital campus in Rotterdam, as well as at a nearby residence on Thursday, resulting in several fatalities, according to the Dutch police.

Following the incident, a 32-year-old suspect was apprehended. The police utilized social media to announce that shots had been discharged at the Rotterdam Medical Centre and residential property, and they also reported that fires had erupted at both locations.

Law enforcement officers proceeded to enter the hospital university premises to search for potential victims or individuals who might be concealing themselves, as stated by the Dutch news agency ANP.

Videos circulated online depicted police instructing students, some of whom were clad in medical attire, to evacuate the premises as heavily armed arrest teams arrived at the scene. One video depicted a man in handcuffs wearing what appeared to be camouflage pants.

Approximately two hours later, the police disclosed that there had been multiple fatalities and that the families of the victims were being informed of the tragic news.

“This is a very dark day,” caretaker Minister of Justice and Security Dilan Yesilgöz was quoted by the newspaper de Telegraaf as saying in comments made in Brussels.

The police have stated that there are no signs of a second shooter, and local officials have scheduled a press conference.

