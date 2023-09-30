UN to assess humanitarian needs in Nagorno-Karabakh

Advertisement

UN to send mission to Nagorno-Karabakh after 30 years.

Azerbaijan’s rapid victory ends prolonged conflict in the region.

Over 100,000 people flee Nagorno-Karabakh, representing 80% of the population.

The United Nations is preparing to dispatch a mission to Nagorno-Karabakh this upcoming weekend, marking its first entry into the breakaway region in roughly three decades.

This move comes in the wake of Azerbaijan’s swift victory over the territory, effectively ending years of protracted conflict.

Despite a ceasefire mediated by Russia, apprehensions persist concerning the region’s future. Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, but it has been under separatist control for many years.

As of Saturday morning local time, over 100,000 individuals have fled Nagorno-Karabakh for Armenia, according to Nazeli Baghdasaryan, the spokesperson for the Armenian prime minister.

This exodus represents more than 80% of the estimated population of 120,000 residing in the enclave.

Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, announced during a press briefing on Friday that Azerbaijan has agreed to the mission’s visit, and it is scheduled to proceed during the upcoming weekend.