UN to assess humanitarian needs in Nagorno-Karabakh

The United Nations is preparing to dispatch a mission to Nagorno-Karabakh this upcoming weekend, marking its first entry into the breakaway region in roughly three decades.
This move comes in the wake of Azerbaijan’s swift victory over the territory, effectively ending years of protracted conflict.
Despite a ceasefire mediated by Russia, apprehensions persist concerning the region’s future. Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, but it has been under separatist control for many years.
As of Saturday morning local time, over 100,000 individuals have fled Nagorno-Karabakh for Armenia, according to Nazeli Baghdasaryan, the spokesperson for the Armenian prime minister.
This exodus represents more than 80% of the estimated population of 120,000 residing in the enclave.
Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, announced during a press briefing on Friday that Azerbaijan has agreed to the mission’s visit, and it is scheduled to proceed during the upcoming weekend.
“We haven’t had access there in about 30 years. So it’s very important that we will be able to get in,” he said.
“While there, the team will seek to assess the situation on the ground and identify the humanitarian needs for both people remaining and the people that are on the move,” the spokesperson added.
In response to the mass exodus of people, Armenian authorities have taken the initiative to petition the International Court of Justice, a judicial branch of the United Nations, seeking intervention to compel Azerbaijan to withdraw its military forces. They have expressed concerns about possible punitive actions.
The Armenian request to the court seeks an order for Azerbaijan to “completely remove all military and law enforcement personnel from any civilian facilities within Nagorno-Karabakh.”
Additionally, Armenia is urging that Azerbaijan refrains from engaging in any actions, whether direct or indirect, that might lead to the displacement of the remaining ethnic Armenians or hinder the return of those who have fled.
Furthermore, Armenian authorities are demanding that Azerbaijan permits people to leave the region freely and without obstruction if they choose to do so.
Lastly, Armenia has appealed to the court to instruct Azerbaijan to grant access to Nagorno-Karabakh for both the United Nations and the Red Cross.
Azerbaijan should “refrain from taking punitive actions against the current or former political representatives or military personnel of Nagorno-Karabakh,” the Armenian authorities said.
In recent developments, Azerbaijani state media reported the detention of two former commanders associated with the self-declared “Republic of Artsakh’s” military.
Loven Mnatsakanyan and Davit Manukyan were apprehended while attempting to cross from Nagorno-Karabakh into Armenia via the sole road connection, known as the Lachin Corridor.
Mnatsakanyan, who reportedly served as defense minister from 2015 to 2018, was arrested on Friday and transported to Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, as reported by state media.
He was charged with illegally entering Azerbaijani territory.
On the other hand, Manukyan, purportedly the former deputy commander of Nagorno-Karabakh’s armed forces, was detained on Wednesday, as stated by Azerbaijani state media.
He faced accusations of engaging in terrorism, establishing illegal armed groups, possessing firearms without authorization, and illegally entering Azerbaijan.
However, no evidence supporting these allegations has been presented.
A video showing Manukyan in Azerbaijani custody, which was released by Azerbaijan’s State Security Service, could not be independently verified by CNN.
These arrests occurred in the aftermath of the indictment of prominent Nagorno-Karabakh politician and businessman Ruben Vardanyan, who faced multiple charges in Azerbaijan.
Vardanyan was detained while attempting to cross into Armenia the day before, according to Azerbaijani state media citing the Azerbaijani State Security Service.
Vardanyan, a former Minister of State in the self-proclaimed republic, was accused of financing terrorism, participating in the establishment and activities of illegal armed groups, and illegally crossing Azerbaijani borders.
However, Azerbaijan has not presented any substantiating evidence for these allegations.
In a separate development, local politician David Babayan, who serves as an adviser to Samvel Shahramanyan, the president of the self-styled “Republic of Artsakh,” announced on Telegram that he intends to surrender to Azerbaijani authorities.
