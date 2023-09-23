US to supply Kyiv with long-range ATACMS missiles in Ukraine war

US to supply Kyiv with long-range ATACMS missiles in the Ukraine war.

The weapons are expected to be dispatched in the coming weeks.

Both presidents have remained vague on the issue of missiles.

Advertisement

The Wall Street Journal, have claimed that during a meeting at the White House, President Biden informed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that Ukraine would receive “a sm2wall number” of ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile System) missiles.

The weapons are expected to be dispatched in the coming weeks, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Furthermore, The Washington Post, citing individuals familiar with the discussions, has reported that Ukraine will receive ATACMS missiles armed with cluster bomblets instead of a single warhead.

However, neither the United States nor Ukraine has officially confirmed these reports from American media outlets.

Following the Biden-Zelensky talks, Washington announced a new package of military aid worth $325 million, including artillery and ammunition, for Ukraine. American Abrams tanks are scheduled to be delivered to Kyiv next week as part of this aid package.

However, both presidents have remained vague on the issue of ATACMS missiles.

Advertisement

During a visit to Canada, President Zelensky commented on the discussions, stating, “I believe that most of what we were discussing with President Biden yesterday… we will be able to reach an agreement [on].”

He emphasized that the timing of these agreements is not solely dependent on Ukraine.

Ukraine has been advocating for the acquisition of ATACMS missiles for several months to enhance its counter-offensive efforts in the southern region.

The goal is to bring key Russian supply lines, command centers, and logistical hubs deep behind the front lines within striking distance, which could disrupt Moscow’s ability to resupply troops and weaponry.

Ukrainian officials argue that this would make Russian positions in the occupied regions of southern Ukraine, including Crimea, particularly vulnerable.

President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and initially, the Biden administration was cautious about providing Ukraine with advanced weaponry.

Advertisement

However, its position has since shifted, resulting in the delivery of high-precision Himars long-range rocket systems and Patriot air defense missiles to Ukraine.

Nevertheless, President Biden has expressed concerns about ATACMS deliveries, fearing that they could potentially escalate tensions with nuclear-armed Russia.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read China’s covert marine militia harms coral reefs in South China Sea China's covert marine militia harms coral reefs in South China Sea. The...